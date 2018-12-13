Share:

The confidence vote in the prime minister that was held on 12 December following May's decision to put off the parliamentary vote over London's Brexit deal with Brussels showed that 200 lawmakers supported May while 117 parliamentarians voted against her.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has stated that she would get on with the "renewed mission" of delivering Brexit for the UK people in the wake of surviving the confidence vote by lawmakers from her Conservative Party. The prime minister is due to meet European Union leaders in Brussels on Thursday and Friday in order to get "legal and political assurance" on the issue of the Irish backstop.

The Parliament vote on the Brexit deal has been postponed amid lawmakers' concern over the Irish border backstop.

The backstop provision, which is meant to prevent a hardening of the Irish border has been consistently criticized as, according to critics, it constrains the UK's ability to fully exit the EU's Customs Union, with a union-wide regulatory framework preventing any unilateral withdrawal on its part.