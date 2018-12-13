Share:

KARACHI - Rangers on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a dozen suspects including two MQM-London militants involved in cybercrimes.

According to Rangers spokesperson, rangers on a tip off conducted a raid in Azizabad area while arrested two workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. The suspects arrested included Monis Alvi and Abdul Basit Qureshi. The spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in cybercrimes.

Rangers also claimed to have arrested two more suspects during separate raids in Chakiwara and Kharadar localities. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested included Ali Raza alias Sajjad Ghauri and Shabbir were associated with the Uzair Baloch and Ghaffar Zikri groups of Lyari gang war and were involved in various cases of extortion.

The spokesperson also claimed to have arrested four suspects, namely Tariq, Mehboob Ali, Shaukat and Rashid Nawaz, who were involved in various cases of target killings, extortion and other heinous cases of crimes. One more suspect, namely Abdul Matin was arrested during a raid conducted in Nabi Bux area, said the spokesperson, added that the suspect arrested was involved in extortion and arms smuggling. The Rangers troops also conducted raids in Mobina Town, Kalakot and Chakiwara areas and arrested three more suspects, namely Abdul Hakeem, Farooq and Malik Siraj who were involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession while they were later handed over to the police for further legal formalities.