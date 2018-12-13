Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ongoing NAB activities to arrest politicians dominated Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings with the opposition demanding the same accountability criteria for all.

The house, ignoring 18-point agenda, saw heated discussions between the lawmakers from treasury and opposition benches over the NAB activities for around two hours.

The government side, countering the allegations levelled from opposition benches, termed the NAB autonomous body to take actions independently.

Former Prime Minister and PML-N’s senior lawmaker Shahid Khaqan Abbasi initiated debate with the demand of issuing production order of his party colleague Saad Rafique, who was arrested by the NAB on Tuesday following cancellation of his bail by the court.

“We are in favour of accountability but same criteria should be adopted for all. Accountability should not turn into vendetta,” said Abbasi. He warned that selective accountability could endanger democratic setup.

The PML-N MNA accused the government of using NAB to malign opposition with different tactics. “We are not afraid of accountability but other accused by the NAB should also be treated in similar manner,” said the former PM. He mentioned the names of treasury members not being treated in similar fashion by the NAB as compared to the opposition members.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi and other members associated with the PTI including Aleem Khan, Babar Awan and Jhangir Tareen are facing different charges but not treated with the same yardstick,” said Abbasi. He criticized concerned authorities for offloading opposition leader Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

“If same accountability criterion was adopted by NAB against the government members, 70 percent of the cabinet members will be behind the bars,” he said. He urged for evolving a mechanism to assess the assets of politicians.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif also requested the chair to issue production order of PML-N’s MNA Saaad Rafique to attend the proceedings.

PPP-P’s Naveed Qamar also asked the chair to issue production order of Saad Rafique. “The way the opposition members are being arrested, the next session of National Assembly might be held in Adiala jail,” he commented.

He said that purpose of arresting opposition members was only to malign the opposition parties. “Are you (government) interested in one party rule in the country,” said PPP-P’s MNA, terming the arrest of the opposition parties’ lawmakers by NAB a new practice to malign the opposition.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, while responding to opposition members, said that NAB was an independent body working without any influence. The house witnessed rumpus when the information minister Fawad Chaudhary started speaking about the opposition.

Chaudhary claimed that free and fair accountability was being carried out in the country. “The people want accountability of the corrupt and the PTI government will move forward as per their expectations,” said the information minister, mentioning that the government would not interfere in the accountability process initiated by NAB and other institutions against the corrupt elements.

“The opposition is now searching flaws in the NAB laws when they are being brought to task under the law,” said Chaudhary, saying that those who plundered the national kitty over the last 10 years will have to be held accountable. He said that the current set up in NAB including its chairman was appointed by the previous government (PML-N government).

About arrest of Saad Rafique, he said that PML-N leader was arrested by the NAB when the Lahore High Court cancelled his bail petition.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood lauded the proposal of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for evolving a mechanism to assess the assets of politicians. He further said that the House should adopt a resolution against the looters of the country.

Minister of State for Communication Murad Saeed said that the looted money will be recovered. The minister further claimed that 7 leaders of PML-N had approached him for ‘NRO’ and one of them was present in the House. “One of the members is sitting in the house, who approached for the NRO,” he said, inviting a hullabaloo from the opposition. The PML-N members asked him to name the persons who asked for the ‘NRO’.

BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that there should be accountability for all involved in ‘political corruption’.

“Those involved in political corruption, breaking political parties and forming government should also be accountable,” said the BNP (Mengal) chief.