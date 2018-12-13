Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar Wednesday claimed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government was using the National Accountability Bureau as a tool against the opposition.

Khokhar, the spokesperson to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemning arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq and his brother and stopping Hamza Shehbaz from going abroad said that NAB is a tool of PTI government.

In a statement, Senator Khokhar said Khawaja Rafiq and his brother's arrest had exposed NAB's bias and proved that it is being used to crush political opponents.

He asked that if NAB was making arrests on the basis of inquiries then why the ruling party members were not being arrested.

Senator Khokhar asked that why NAB was inactive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and why Hamza Sharif was stopped from going abroad despite his name was not in Exit Control List.

Meanwhile, central PPP leaders have termed the witch-hunt against the PPP and other Opposition leadership a vicious victimization where NAB had become a tool placed in the hands of ‘puppet’ rulers.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired a meeting of party leaders from the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapters at Bilawal House to discuss current political situation of the country and preparations about the 11th martyrdom day of Benazir Bhutto observance programmes.

Those who attended the meeting included: Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Humayun Khan, Ali Maddad Jattak, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and others.

PPP Chairman endorsed the views of party leaders that PTI government has unleashed a victimization campaign brazenly targeting PPP and other Opposition parties after a shameless dry-cleaning drive for inducting a puppets’ regime against the will of collective wisdom of the nation.

The meeting noted that PTI government was in fact drumming up cosmetic and hollow projects as its poor and directionless policies together with sky-rocketing inflation were leading the national economy to a disastrous nosedive.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the ruthless anti-encroachment drive by the PTI government where poor segment of the society has been specifically targeted without chalking out any compensation plan thus snatching the livelihood of hundreds of thousand Pakistanis. “Instead of providing employment, the puppet regime was turning thousands into jobless,” the meeting observed.

Bilawal said that PPP leadership has suffered at the hands of all the dictators of past and their chosen henchmen but never compromised on its ideology and struggle meant for emancipation of the masses from perpetual exploitation at the hands of undemocratic and pseudo-democratic forces.

The meeting also discussed in details about the preparations of programmes to observe 11th martyrdom day anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on December 27.