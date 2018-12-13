Share:

Islamabad - The National Commission for Human Rights registered 3297 complaints of heinous human rights violations since December 2015.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Wednesday told the National Assembly that the Commission has provided relief in 675 cases while 1718 are being heard at advance level and 904 cases are being investigated at initial stage.

Violence against children which includes physical, sexual and psychological abuses and all forms of exploitation of children is the fourth major category of violation with 175 complaints reported to the Commission. The Commission has provided relief in 33 cases while 73 are being heard at advance level and 69 cases are being investigated at initial stage.

Out of 175 cases, 15 are related to ICT, 128 to Punjab, 12 to Sindh, 17 to KPK, 03 to Balochistan, etc. These reported cases are related to alleged juvenile torture, child sexual abuse, child murder, child physical abuse, missing/abducted children, forced conversion and forced marriages of children, and child labour. Mazari further said that Ministry of Human Rights has sent a draft bill on protection of domestic workers to the Law Ministry.