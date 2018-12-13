Share:

Highlighting the importance of a way-forward to peace between the two neighbors, P.M Imran Khan took a step ahead for friendly relationships between Pakistan and India. In the very first speech after becoming P.M, IK ensured the two steps, towards the much-needed peace, taken by Pakistan in response to one step taken by India.

Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony has given hopes of prosperity, love, and peace to hundreds and thousands of people of both the nations, and many other regional states as well. The entire nation of Pakistan, once again, is grateful to the great and distinguished leadership of Pakistan Army, COAS Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Stating the consensus of the current government, other political parties, and Pakistan Army on the resolution of Kashmir conflict, P.M Khan has received great gratitude and applauds from the government and the people of India. Also, with this step, Pakistan government has initiated to wipe out some misconceptions about Pakistan that are induced into the minds of Sikh community in India.

Being a peace-loving nation, we hope and pray for India to come ahead and embrace Pakistan as her good and well-wishing neighbor. This will not only create a wave of peace but also bring countless benefits to the both nations strategically and economically.

FAHAD KHAN,

Naudero, December 2.