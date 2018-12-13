Share:

LAHORE - Opposition condemned stopping Hamza Shehbaz from going abroad and putting his name on the black list at the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

Terming treatment with the opposition leader in PA worst kind of political victimization, legislators from the PML-N and the PPP warned the government to avoid going to such an extent that could results in no opposition and no treasury.

Six bills including the Punjab Domestic Workers Bill 2018 was introduced which were referred to special committee with the direction to submit report within two months.

The session started one hour and 45 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

On a point of order, PML-N legislator Waris Kallu drew the attention of the chair towards the incident of stopping Hamza Shehbaz from boarding a flight of Qatar Airways and putting his name on black list. He said the FIA’s action was blatant violation of Lahore High Court’s order. He said that Justice Baqar Najfi had made it clear that no action should be taken without prior permission of the court. He said that it was a pity that the government had gone to such an extent of victimizing PML-N leaders. He said elected members should be given due respect according to the law and parliamentary norms. He said that the PML-N wanted the government to continue functioning but the rulers seemed to be in a hurry to wind up the entire system.

The chair admitted flaws in laws regarding production orders of members and dealing with those facing legal procedures. He said a House committee comprising senior legislators would be formed for suggesting necessary amendments in relevant laws. He said all members of the House deserve respect regardless of political affiliation.

Condemning the incident, PPP’s Hassan Murtaza said that it could not be justified and defended at any forum.

He lamented that the the ministers were acting as spokespersons of NAB. Apparently, he said, it was victimization and not accountability. He asked if the accountability was the fate of only the politicians and military generals, judges and bureaucrats wewre exempted. He demanded across the board accountability including that of military generals, judges and bureaucrats. In the absence of that, he said, the exercise would remain mere victimization.

PML-N’s Khalil Tahir Sindhu accused the government of carrying too much bias against the PML-N. He said that Zulfi Bukhari was allowed leaving abroad though his name was on the ECL. Hamza Shahbaz, he said, was barred from taking the flight. He warned the government against going too far in sowing the seeds of animosity. He warned the PTI to be prepared to face the same treatment in future. Former speaker of the assembly, Rana Mohammad Iqbal said the action had breached the privilege of entire House.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said FIA and NAB were not under Punjab government. He said that the government could only resolve the issues falling under its own domain. Regarding the production orders of Kh Salman Rafiq, he said the PML-N did not bother to issue such orders for Maulana Azam Tariq, Ch Moonis Elahi and Ashraf Sohna. He said the PML-N had never cared to make any laws regarding improving the regulations for producing the members facing legal action. He said government would seek reports of the matter from the relevant authorities and accordingly inform the House.

Minister Ch Zaheer-ud-Din said if PML-N members had committed wrongdoings they must face the repercussions.

During Question Hour on Prisons and Home departments, minister Zawwar Hussain assured improving standard and hygiene of food provided to the prisoners.

To supplementary question of PML-N’s Ashraf Ansari, he assured to provide better medical facilities and increase the visit of jail doctors from the existing once a week.

During the government business, law minister introduced the Punjab Prevention of Conflict of Interest Bill 2018, the Punjab Right to Public Services Bill 2018, the Punjab Domestic Workers Bill 2018, the Punjab Skills Development Authority Bill 2018, the Punjab Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Amendment) Bill 2018 and the Punjab Board of Technical Education (Amendment) Bill 2018. The chair referred the bills to special committee one for submitting report within two months.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 11am.