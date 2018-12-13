Share:

SIALKOT - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi declared on Wednesday that there is no any provision in the business rules of the Punjab Assembly, which could empwer speaker of the assembly to issue "production orders" for any arrested member.

"He definitely would have issued "production orders" for Kh Saad Rafiq as per demand of the opposition, but is unable to do so due to unavailability of any rule or regulation in the PA's bylaws." PA Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi was talking to the newsmen here at Daska after attending a mass-wedding.

PML-Q MPA Bao Muhammad Rizwan, PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and other local leaders of both parties were also present on the occasion.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi regretted that PML-N Chief Shehbaz Sharif remained Punjab chief minister for at least ten consecutive years but he did nothing for introducing legal provision in the PA business rules to empower the speaker to issue production orders for any arrested member of the assembly.

"There does exist provision in the business rules of other three provincial assemblies - Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, empowering the speaker to issue production orders for any detained MPA," he informed. He recalled that arrests of politicians had begun in the regime of Shehbaz Sharif, now they the PML-N leaders are meeting the same fate.

Talking about the arrest of Kh Saad Rafiq, the PA speaker said that the PML-N should make hue and cry over arrests as they are reaping what they sowed during their ten years long rule in Punjab.

Pervaiz Elahi said that being the closed political ally of the PTI government, the PML-Q is completely satisfied with the 100 days performance of the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He declared that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is working in right direction with complete freedom and independence, as the process of the accountability is completely impartial and transparent.

30 DESERVING COUPLES TIE THE KNOT

As many as 30 deserving couples tied the knots during a mass-wedding held under auspices of a local NGO here at Daska. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi was the chief guest at the mass-wedding. PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan warmly welcomed the "Baraats" upon their arrival at the venue. All the guests were served with one-dish lunch.

The NGO has so far organised 13 mass-weddings in as many years wherein as many as 301 deserving couples had been wed.

Later, the PA speaker, PML-Q MPA Bao Muhammad Rizwan, PTI Central Leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and a large number of people (including local philanthropists, traders, journalists, lawyers, doctors and educationists) attended the mass-wedding ceremony. They saw off the newly-wed couples with their wedding gifts and prayers for their happy marital life.

ELECTIONEERING PICKS UP FOR DBA POLLS

Electioneering for the annual elections of Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) is in full swing, scheduled to be held on January 12,2018. As many as three candidates Ch Muhammad Raza, Rana Shahid Ameen and Shoaib Mushtaq are contesting for the slot of president of the DBA; two candidates - Ghazala Adnan Bhatti and CM Aslam are in the run for the slot of vice president.

Two candidates - Khurram Mushtaq and Malik Muhammad Shabir are in the race to clinch the post of general secretary and two candidates Asad Mushtaq Khatana and Aman Ullah Bhatti have filed their nomination papers for the post of joint secretary on the final day fixed for submission of the nomination papers. Feroza Khan has already been elected unopposed as Library Secretary and Tariq Mehmood was elected as Finance Secretary unopposed.