Islamabad - Pakistan Navy will be hosting a major multinational maritime ‘AMAN Exercise 2019’ in the beginning of the next year.

To this effect, a final planning conference was held in Karachi on Tuesday. Forty one representatives of participating countries attended the conference.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the exercises will play an important role for formation of a joint strategy and consensus approach for global maritime security.

He said the basic purpose of the exercises include enhancement of professional expertise in capability of joint operations and regional peace and security.

He said naval forces from across the world will be participating in the AMAN Exercises with Pakistan Navy’s declared resolve of ‘Unity for Peace.

Pakistan Navy has been conducting multinational Naval exercise AMAN since 2007.

In a related development on Wednesday, Pakistan Navy has inducted its 1st upgraded ATR aircraft and Sea King helicopters in its fleet to augment effectiveness and enhance its operational capability.

An induction ceremony was held at PNS MEHRAN in Karachi today with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbassi as Chief Guest.

The ATR aircraft widely operated turboprop platform has been retrofitted with state of the art weapons and sensors, which will substantially enhance Fleet Air Arm’s operational capability commensurate with contemporary Maritime Warfare requirements.

Similarly, two Mk 3A/ Mk 4 Sea King helicopters acquired from UK into its existing fleet will further enhance PN fleet operational capability particularly to troops transfer.

Speaking on the occasion, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy is confronted with emerging challenges of deterring terrorism at sea, curbing piracy in the region and carrying out maritime security operations.

He emphasized that we should also be cognizant of threats posed by hybrid warfare and cyber crime.

He said that induction of training simulator will provide us great capability to train our aircrew with full degree of freedom to achieve unflinching and highest standard of professionalism.