Rawalpindi-Pakistan Railway has launched an-anti encroachment drive in Taxila to clear the land along the track from illegal occupation of grabbers here on Wednesday. The anti encroachment operation was carried out in compliance with instructions of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Divisional Superintendent (DS) Rawalpindi to demolish the illegal encroachments along the track.

Heavy contingent of Railway Police were accompanying the officials as they began the operation in Taxila. The operation was led by Deputy Director Property and Land Abrar Naqvi, Assistant Engineer Muhammad Ashraf, Land Inspector Khalid Wahid Malik, Works Inspector Fazal-e-Dehan and Waqas Baloch. The operational team has demolished the Teh Bazari, Pucca, Tharas, illegal shops, buildings, temporary stalls and other encroachments.

Talking to media, DD Property and Land Pakistan Railways Abrar Naqvi said the operation was launched to get the land of Railway freed from the clutches of land grabbers. He said that the operation would continue in the future without any discrimination. As many as 30000 square feet area has been freed from the possession of the encroachers, said an official of Railways. He said the cost of the retrieved land is said to be Rs 40, 4800 in the market. “Total land that recovered from the clutches of land mafia is of Rs 53.97 million,” he said.

On the other hand, the Rawal Municipal Corporation (RMC), under the supervision of Chief Officer (CO) Shafqat Raza, has also launched an anti encroachment operation at Hamilton Road, Ghazni and Bara Market and demolished all the encroachments. The enforcement department has also confiscated truckloads of goods and stalls that have been established on the roads and footpaths by the vendors and shopkeepers. The enforcement department has also demolished the illegal constructions like sheds, shops, hoarding boards, stalls and other construction.

CO RMC Shafqat Raza, while talking to media, said RMC has been conducting anti encroachment operation following the directions of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jahangir to remove all the encroachments from roads in order to provide free space for movement to citizens and traffic. He said all the encroachers have been issued notices to remove illegal constructions voluntarily or else they would be removed. He said anti encroachment operation would continue without discrimination in the city.