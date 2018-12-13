Share:

India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the semi-final of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan started the tournament on a high thrashing Hong Kong by 225-runs in their opening match of the tournament. The men in green then defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by nine wickets and Bangladesh defeated Pakistan on Sunday by 84 runs in their Pool B matches to set-up a semi-final clash with subcontinent rivals in Sri Lanka.

While India who were placed in Group A, defeated Afghanistan by 84 runs in their opening match and capped the group round with a six-wicket victory over Oman and a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

In the other semi-final, Bangladesh is playing Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium.

A total of eight teams including Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and UAE are participating in the tournament, which kicked off on December 6.

The final will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 15.