Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team left for South Africa here on wee hours of Thursday en route to Dubai on a hectic tour.

During the lengthy tour which ends on February 6, 2019, Pakistan will play three Test matches, five one day internationals and three T20 games.

Karachi based players including skipper Sarfraz Ahmad, Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq will travel from Karachi. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah will join the team on Dec 20 due to personal reasons.

Pakistan will open the tour with the first Test at Centurion from Dec 26. The second Test will be played at Cape Town from January 3 to 7 next year, while the third and final match is in Johannesburg from January 11 to 15.

TEST SQUAD: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt and wk), M Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, M Abbas, Hasan Ali, M Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi.

TOUR ITINERARY

Date Match Venue

Dec 19-21 SA Invitation XI Benoni

Dec 26-30 First Test Centurion

January 3-7 Second Test Cape Town

January 11-15 Third Test Johannesburg

January 19 First ODI Port Elizabeth

January 22 Second ODI Durban

January 25 Third ODI Centurion

January 27 Fourth ODI Johannesburg

January 30 Fifth ODI Cape Town

February 1 First T20I Cape Town

February 3 Second T20I Johannesburg

February 6 Third T20I Centurion