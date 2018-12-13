Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Wednesday discussed legal modalities of assets recovery and both sides assured full cooperation to each other, a statement issued by the PM Office said.

A delegation of National Crime Agency (NCA) headed by Donald Toon, the UK Home Secretary’s Envoy to Pakistan on Accountability and Assets Recovery had a meeting with the members of Assets Recovery Unit under the Chairmanship of

Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability.

During the meeting, some important cases, which are being pursued with the UK, were also discussed.