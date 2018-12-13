Share:

KARACHI - The 102nd passing our parade of police held at PTC Saeedabad on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, IGP Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam reminded all passed out recruits that their main job is to protect public lives and properties and to apprehend criminals sought to create lawlessness.

He further told that the police job is not easy because police have to face challenges while cope up with these challenges. He said that it is essential for the police force to enhance their capability, capacities and professionalism.

IGP Sindh also praised Sindh Police regarding their efforts, services and sacrifices in the line of duty, adding that more than 2500 police officials and personnel of Sindh Police had embraced martyrdom and thousands of injured in the line of duty. Sindh government has never forgotten their police martyrs and offered good financial assistance for their martyr’s family.

He also asked general public to highlight police weakness so that they may be corrected. Public shall inform police regarding any suspicious activities which come in their notice.

IGP Sindh further said that projects like Safety City, Forensic lab and others will soon be setup with the collaboration of Sindh government which will enhance investigation skills of police officials.

IGP Sindh also thanked chief guest of this ceremony Nasir Hussain Shah for showing support to Sindh police on behalf of Sindh government.

Earlier, an inauguration ceremony of shooting simulator system was held at PTC Saeedabad. Shooting simulator system inaugurated by IGP Sindh, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Consul General US Embassy, Joanne Wagner, and Provincial Minister, Nasir Hussain Shah. This simulator will help to enhance firing capabilities of the trainees.