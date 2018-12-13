Share:

A team led by Pemra Regional Officer Lahore Senior Inspector Amir Maqsood Bhatti and PRO Mazhar Chohan on the direction of RGM Ayesha Manzoor Watto continued crackdown on illegal DTH/C Line. During operation, 112 remote controls and receivers/20 LNBs, 105 Satellite dishes have been confiscated, said a press release. According to Ayesha Wattoo, no relaxation will be given to those who are found involved in this illegal activity and this operation will continue.