LAHORE : Pakistan Gas Port Limited is operating at 105 percent of its capacity through its LNG Import and Regasification Terminal at Port Qasim. It is dispatching 650 mmscfd of regasified LNG to the Sui pipeline system at one of the lowest tariffs in the country. Under a 15-year Agreement, Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited has contracted out the processing of 600 mmscfd of imported LNG to the PGP Terminal. The private-sector owned-and-operated terminal is operating beyond its contracted capacity with PLTL and is supplying critical energy at a time when SSGC has stopped gas supply to CNG sector and captive power plants owing to reduced gas supply. PGP operates a brand-new Floating Storage and Regasfication Unit under an Operation and Maintenance Agreement with Norway’s BW. PGP Terminal’s FSRU has a storage capacity in excess of 170,000m3 and processing capacity of 750 mmscfd per day. “PGP is making best-possible efforts to unlock its full capacity to enable more energy security for the country as energy is the backbone for any emerging economy,” shared Fasih Ahmed, PGP CEO.

“Through its Swiss partner, Trafigura, PGP is working with the private-sector to ensure that a competitively-priced fuel is made available.”