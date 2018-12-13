Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed four members to the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC).

A press release quoting a notification of the Establishment Division on Wednesday said the members of PMIC included Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, a retired (BS-22) officer of Pakistan Administrative Service; Dr Siraj Mustafa Jokhio, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Services (PA&AS), presently posted as Deputy Auditor General in Auditor General of Pakistan office; Waqar Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division and Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal, ex-Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila.