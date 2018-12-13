Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promoted Murad Saeed to the portfolio of federal minister.

According to sources, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has signed the summary of appointing Murad Saeed as Federal Minister, the summary was sent by Prime Minister to the acting President.

It is worth mentioning here that Murad Saeed was working as State Minister for Communications and Postal Services.

The special meeting of Cabinet under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Dec 10, which was continued for 9 hours, during this session PM reviewed the performance of ministers, Prime Minister questioned every minister turn by turn, instructed minister for improving their performance and give suggestions.

Minister Information Fawad Chaudhry told media that PM appreciated the performance of Murad Saeed very much and announced to made him Federal Minister.