ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday discussed overall political situation in the country with his younger brother and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the backdrop of what they termed the stepped up witch hunt of PML-N leaders by the National Accountability Bureau.

The meeting which took place in Shehbaz Sharif’s official residence in the Ministers’ Enclave, which was declared a sub-jail by the government, both the leaders reviewed the ongoing inquiries and cases against the family by NAB, as the two cases pending against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in NAB court were at final stages and he could once again be handed down imprisonment and fine as was the case in Avenfield Properties reference.

Sources aware of the meeting which lasted for well over one hour both said the brothers reviewed the party’s role both in and outside the parliament and it was decided that the party would lodge due protest over the coercive tactics against the senior party leaders by NAB and other investigation agencies.

It was further decided in the meeting that PML-N would take along rest of the opposition parties in and outside the parliament and would build pressure on the PTI-led coalition government by highlighting their follies and exposing them on their blunders and failures in general public.

It was further decided that party would take a strong position on the arrest of party MNA Kh.Saad Rafique and his brother Sulman Rafique in Paragon Housing scandal.

The party Parliamentarians had lodged a strong protest over his arrest in the National Assembly and made it clear to the chair that they would not let the house proceedings function smoothly till the issuance of Kh.Saad Rafique’s production orders by Speaker National Assembly to attend the ongoing session.

The issue of not permitting Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz to proceed to London on a private trip also figured in the meeting and the NAB initiation of inquiry into the assets of PML-N Spokesperson Maryam Aourengzeb was also come under review and both of them vowed not to bow to the coercive tactics of government and such acts would not silence them and they would continue to raise the voice against the mal-governance of the government.

Sources aware of the deliberations of the meeting informed that Shehbaz Sharif had also taken into confidence Nawaz Sharif about his meetings with the leadership of other opposition parties and it was agreed upon in the meeting that PML-N would unite the opposition parties on one platform and would keep a vigilant eye on the working of the PTI-led government and would not let it play with the fate of people.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif, who is also chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chaired the parliamentary party meeting of the party and discussed the functioning of the parliament and the party’s position on host of issues including the chairmanship of Public Accounts Committee and other standing committees of the lower house of the Parliament.

Commenting on the initiation of inquiry against Maryam Aourengzeb by NAB Shehbaz Sharif said that the move was aimed at gagging the critical voice of Maryam but made it loud and clear that such coercive tactics could not silence them.

He further said that even after keeping him in custody NAB officials could not bring even a single penny corruption against him and expressed his resolve that they would come out victorious in these sham and fabricated cases against them. He said that in past five years in government they had selflessly served the people of this country and even the government ministers, including Finance Minister Asad Umar, had admitted that all the projects related to CPEC were executed in most transparent fashion.

He said that they had brought out the country from severe energy crisis and added over 5000MW of energy in the system due to which people of Pakistan were relieved to a great extent, who had been facing the load-shedding up to 18 hours before their coming into power.

Shehbaz Sharif also expressed concern over the arrest of Kh.Saad Rafique and his brother Kh.Suleman Rafique terming both of them honest and dedicated political workers.

Praising Kh.Saad Rafique, Shehbaz Sharif said that he had done a remarkable work in the Railways Ministry and steered it out of severe economic crisis.

Shehbaz Sharif also discussed party matters with the senior party leaders and it was decided to organise the party at grass-root level.