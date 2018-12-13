Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Police on Wednesday submitted its report in the Supreme Court conceding that the murderers of mother and daughter, who were killed outside Jahanian courts in District Khanewal, could not be arrested.

The report stated that the police officials failed to arrest the culprits despite been posted in the area.

The Punjab police stated that all out efforts were being made to arrest the culprits while relevant authorities had also been asked to put the names of the alleged killers on Exit Control List (ECL). The report is submitted in compliance with the top court’s order after Chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar on December 9 took notice of the dual murder.

The notice was taken on footage gone viral on social media showing unattended bodies of Asma Javed and Taj Begum who were shot dead by their opponents as they were returning after attending the court proceedings.

The report stated that in-charge Homicide Unit Circle Jahania conducted the investigation of the case, adding that on receipt of the information of the said case, SHO PS Jahania and DPO Khanewal reached at the spot. The team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency Lahore was also called to visit the crime scene and collect the evidence.

Keeping in view sensitivity of the case, 4 teams of experienced police officers and technical experts under the supervision of DPO Khanewal and DPO Vehari have been constituted for arrest of accused by making concrete efforts and utilizing all available resources, the report stated.

The 4 different teams are headed by DSP Fiaz Ahmed, DSP Nasir Ali, DSP Investigation Multan Maqbool and ASP Mailsi Saleem Shah.

The teams headed by the aforesaid officials conducted raids at the possible abodes in the area of district Sahiwal, Lahore and District Vehari but the accused were not found there, the report stated.

Geo fencing has been conducted. Local informers have also been deputed to get any useful information about the accused. “Concerned authorities have been requested to place names of the accused in ECL.”

The report further stated that security had been provided to the victim family of the murdered ladies.

DSPs Jahania Malik Ghulam Abbas and Fayyaz Ahmad, DSP Mailsi Saleem Warraich, SI Jahania Fakhar Imam, SHOs Jahania Asghar Hussain, Zahid Mehmood and Shakeel Akhtar and SI of Tibba Sultan Pur Zafar Iqbal remained posted but they failed to arrest the accused proclaimed offenders, the report said.

Moreover, these police officials did not record case diaries and departmental action has been initiated against them, the report maintained.

It is further stated that the explanation and show cause notices have been issued to these police officials while one SI Jahania Fakhar Imam has also been suspended.

Hameed Akhtar Khan reported at Police Station Jahania that on December 8, his sister Asma Javed and mother Taj Begum, widow of Waheed Akbar Khan, were going to sub-divisional courts Jahania for following an earlier case of murder.

When they reached near courts, Naeem Akhtar, Amir Khalil and Musharraf Mughal armed with 30 bore pistols and two unidentified persons were present there. Naeem Akhtar and Amir Khalil opened fire on Asma Javed and mother Taj Begum.

Resultantly, both ladies died on the spot and the killers escaped from the spot. Motive behind the dual murder was that Memoona Khan, wife of Naeem Akhtar, was murdered and Asma Javed had registered case against the accused Amir Khalil.

Due to this revenge, the killers committed murder of Asma and Taj. During the investigation it was further revealed that there was an old enmity of murder cases between the parties.

A police officer SI Farzand Ali of PS Jahania was martyred by the accused of these parties as he conducted raid for their arrest.

The complainant Hameed Akhter Khan mentioned 3 cases of murder as motive behind the occurrence of the instant case. A FIR dated December 15, 2014 was registered regarding murder of Naeem Akbar Khan, the brother of Asma, the deceased.

Four accused, Asif, Habib, Khalil Ur Rehman and Musharaf Mughal were nominated in this case.

Out of them, 3 accused, Asif, Habib and Rehman were arrested while accused Musharraf was declared as PO. Asif and Habib were convicted while Rehman was acquitted.

Another case was registered on the complaint of Naeem Akhtar Khan, the accused of the instant case, regarding murder of his wife Memoona Bibi. The said case was registered against Naveed Akbar Khan.

All out efforts are being made and available resources are being utilised to arrest the accused involved in commission of this occurrence, the report stated, adding that, “We are hopeful to arrest the accused.