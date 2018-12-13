Share:

A 35-year-old motorcyclist died and two others wounded seriously when a speedy car bumped into their two-wheeler in Mozang late Tuesday. Police identified the deceased as Head Constable Tanvir, who was working in the Special Security Unit of the city police. Tanvir riding on a motorcycle along with his colleagues Abbas Baloch and Ghaflan was on his way home when a speedy car hit their bike from their rare side. All the three motorcyclists were rushed to hospital where Tanvir later succumbed to wounds. The car driver fled instantly. The police were investigating the incident.