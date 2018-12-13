Share:

SADIQABAD - The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are being politically victimised, said Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman Ch Shafiq.

During a meeting with TMC members here, he said that the government had created such circumstances which were leading the country to economic instability.

"Those, who asserted supremacy of the Parliament, are now implicating the PML-N leaders into fake cases. And by doing so, they are creating political instability in the country which will weaken the democracy," he stated.

He added that the PML-N government had conducted local bodies' elections on the Supreme Court's orders, but the government had paralysed the local bodies' setup, and it had also stopped development funds.

"Local bodies' representatives are unable to initiate public welfare projects in their areas as the development funds are not provided to them."