Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has welcomed the government's decision to appoint Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif as the Public Accounts Committee Chairman.

Senator Khokhar said that this is a success of principled stance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said PPP has always taken decisions that have favored the democracy, institutions and have maintained the sovereignty of the Parliament.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had refused the government's offer to be the PAC chairman saying that it is the right of the opposition leader.

It was the efforts of PPP chairman which took out the Parliament from a deadlock situation. PPP will continue to strengthen democratic values and culture, he concluded.