SADIQABAD - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang said that arrangements were being made to observe 11th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

He added that PPP workers would reach Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in the form of a big rally that would be taken out from Chang Secretariat. He said that Benazir Bhutto played a key role in democratic stability, supremacy of law and constitution, and strengthening of democracy, adding "She even sacrificed her life."

He maintained that the PPP protected the rights of the poor, adding that it guaranteed better future for the oppressed segments of the society. He said that the PPP workers from Sadiqabad would visit the shrine of Benazir Bhutto on 27th December. They would lay floral sheet on the grave of Benazir, and they would also pray to God to grant the departed soul highest ranks in Paradise.

CONCRETE STEPS SOUGHT FOR DEVELOPMENT

The government will have to take concrete steps for the elimination of poverty and ignorance in the country. This was stated by Fatta Katta Union Council (UC) chairman Ch Shehzad Bajwa during a media talk here the other day. He said that the government would have to ensure effective measures for economic development.

He said that he would make all-out efforts for a solution to the problems faced by the people of his area. He claimed that he had been working to ensure the provision of all basic facilities of life to the people of his area on a self-help basis. He said that he would soon have a meeting with PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood and apprise him of the problems of the people of his area. He also vowed to install sewerage lines and the provision of other facilities.

Walk sensitises public to road safety

An awareness walk was organised under the auspices of Motorway Police Beat 24 to sensitise the public to road safety and corruption-free Pakistan here the other day.

The walk was organised on the orders of the high-ups of National Highways and Motorways Police to create awareness among the masses regarding harms of corruption and the importance of precautionary measures while driving. A large number of students, Motorway Police officials, and members of the civil society participated in the walk.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Furasat Ali Bhandar said that the menace of corruption had deep-rooted in the country, adding that the purpose of the walk was to sensitise the public to stand against the evil which pervaded in society. "It also aims to urge public to adopt safety measures while driving on roads to minimise the possibility of accidents," he stated, and added that road accidents could be avoided by adhering to the traffic laws.