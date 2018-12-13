Share:

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday alleged that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was focused on political victimisation instead of the economy.

Speaking to media in London, Dar said the incumbent government has played an irresponsible role in handling the country's economy.

"The decrease in rupee's value led to Rs3500 billion increase in foreign debts," he noted, saying the government was working without a policy or road-map.

"The government is focused on political victimisation instead of economy ," the former finance minister said, adding that Pakistan was to be included in G20, leaving the economies of Canada and Italy behind.

He said the practice of issuing statements abroad on corruption in Pakistan should come to an end.

Dar further said he had no property in London or elsewhere in the world, accusing the government of doing "politics of 90s ."

He noted that the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government allocated Rs101 billion in the budget for construction of dams in the country.

"Only charities are run through donation, not countries," the ex-minister remarked. "We will have to be strengthened financially."

He said he was suffering from extreme back pain and the doctors have suggested his to undergo a surgery.

Dar further said that the individuals, who had termed the Harley Street Clinic a property of Sharifs, were ashamed today.