LAHORE - The provincial government launched Punjab Food Outlook Report at a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Langrial, speaking on the occasion, said the report will add great value to department’s analytical decision making and it also be beneficial to farmers as it will inform them of the trends in various crops.

He said agriculture had been playing a pivotal role in the development of Pakistan since the green revolution of 1960s. The government, he said, was actively working for the benefit of the farmers. The Punjab Food Outlook report provides an overview of the key agricultural commodities, with comprehensive assessments and forecasts for three Rabi crops, wheat, gram and potatoes, covering 85 percent of the acreage in the winter season and it can be very helpful for the government to devise farmer-friendly policies.

The minister thanked International Food Policy Research Institute – Pakistan (IFPRI) and the Food and Agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO) for their tireless efforts in putting together such an important report.

He appreciated the work of Agriculture Delivery Unit (ADU), International Food & Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).