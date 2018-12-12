Share:

Rawalpindi-Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Arif Abbasi has directed the citizens/land mafia to remove all the encroachments within 30 days from government land, parks, graveyards, nullahs and play grounds or else all the encroachments would be bulldozed. He also requested the citizens to get approval of building plans (maps) of their houses, shops, markets and plots from the authorities concerned within 30 days to avoid legal action. Chairman RDA issued these directions while chairing a meeting at his office here on Wednesday. The high ups of enforcement and building departments attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Muhammad Arif Abbasi said encroaching over government owned land is illegal and a crime and RDA would not allow the land mafia and encroachers to grab over the land. He said all the land mafia and the citizens should remove encroachments within 30 days otherwise RDA would launch an anti-encroachment operation.

“The citizens should also get approval of building plans/maps of their houses, markets, shops and other properties from the authorities concerned to avoid legal action,” he said.

He also advised the people to lodge their complaints with his office in case of any inconvenience. Keeping the city neat and clean and beautiful is the responsibility of every citizen, he said.

On the other hand, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Jaudat Ayaz also chaired a meeting with officials of District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) at his office here.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jehangir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Salam Marwat, Director Development and Finance Nazia Perveen Sudhan, Municipal Officer Planning Shehzad Haider and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner approved 7 cases of constructions Haveli Marquee Gujar Khan, Kazmi LPG GT Road and 5 Petrol Pumps on different roads of Chak Baili Khan within the jurisdiction of District Council.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that absolute support has been provided to commercialized activities in order to facilitate general public and to promote a conducive environment for business. He said that all the cases that meet general Terms & Conditions are being approved and a strict check will be kept to safeguard the interest of the general public.