LAHORE - Khalistan may prove India's nemesis. God willing, the dream of Khalistan will come true," says the Granthi of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib.

Talking to the editor Family Magazine, Khalid Behzad Hashmi, Sardar Gobind Singh expressed that "Sikh community of India has been facing worst kind of discrimination and intimidation at the hands of India's Hindu extremists".

While talking to a team of Family Magazine editorial staff along with Nawa-i-waqt's correspondent for Narowal, Hamayoun Hafeez (son of veteran Journalist M Hafeez), Sardar Gobind Singh praised the Army Chief of Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan for inaugurating Kartarpur corridor, declaring it the most beautiful gift for the Sikh community.

"We find ourselves short of words to express our happiness and gratitude for this noble and pure gesture", he added.

Sardar Gobind Singh thinks that India has left with no option but to accept and acknowledge Kartarpur corridor as otherwise it may damage India beyond repair.

"Sikhism has nothing to do with Hinduism as Sikhs believe in Oneness of God while Hindus worship countless deities," he pointed out and added it would be incorrect to infer that Sikhism is just another branch of Hinduism.

He revealed that Gurudwara Darbar Sahib will be expanded to three hundred square feet from its present premises. He said that the master plan is being finalised by FW and Evacuee Trust Board.

For the expansion of the main building, present Langar Khana and kitchen will be demolished whereas the main building will remain intact.

After the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor building process, the number of visitors has been increased to approximately 2,500 people on a daily basis.

Answering a question regarding harsh treatment meted out to Navjot Singh Sidhu in India for requesting Pakistan to open Kartarpur boarder, Sardar Gobind Singh says," I strongly condemn BJP for placing head money for Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu faced threat to his life like a lion making his Sikh brethren proud of him."

He declared Pakistan as the safest place for all minorities and it's the motherland of many proud Sikhs.

