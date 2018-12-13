Share:

Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was presented before the Supreme Court on Thursday as it resumed hearing a case pertaining to monetary losses suffered by Pakistan Railways.

The SC had summoned Rafique in a personal capacity today. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on November 11 in connection to the Paragon Housing Society case, was brought to court by a team of officials of the accountability watchdog and police.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has been heading a bench hearing a suo motu case pertaining to monetary losses suffered by Pakistan Railways.

Earlier, on April 7, the top judge had taken a suo motu notice of alleged Rs60 billion corruption in the Pakistan Railways. The top judge had also summoned railways minister, secretary and board members along with the audit report.

A week later, the apex court had ordered the complete audit of Pakistan Railways during the case hearing.

During the case's hearing on April 28, the Supreme Court sought a report on the losses incurred by Pakistan Railways. The report found that losses of Pakistan Railways stand at Rs40 billion.