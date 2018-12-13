Share:

KARACHI - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered to continue ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Karachi and directed the authorities to issue evicted notices to the residents 45 days prior to operations.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar resumed hearing on a case pertaining to the removal of encroachments in Karachi, wherein a joint plan regarding the ongoing drive and relocation of the affectees was submitted by the federal government, provincial government and Mayor Karachi.

While submitting a compliance report by Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General and Mayor Karachi, the court was informed that the consensus that has been arrived at between the parties is set out, and the process of demolition of enforcements from public footpaths, public parks, nullah’s and amenity plots, which was entrusted to the Mayor Karachi, is under-process under the Mayor’s supervision strictly in accordance with the orders issued on 26th and 27th October.

The government of Sindh reiterated its commitment to rehabilitate effected shopkeepers of Empress Market and its surrounding areas. Advocate General submitted that the provincial government has received a request for grant of aid of Rs 200 million made by the metropolitan commissioner, KMC to meet expenditure on items of work such as removal of debris from around Empress Market and its surrounding areas, which is essentially the responsibility of KMC/DMC South.

The AG also stated that provincial government will consider for the meeting the shortfall and for that purpose will also look to the federal government for their contribution in this regard,

In its separate request, the KMC submitted to the court, said that the body required Rs200 million in order to meet the cost of the ongoing operation and sought out the Sindh government for the grant. KMC also suggested that the provincial government ask the Centre’s assistance to “meet the shortfall” of money.

However, the court affixed the responsibility for providing the funding on the Sindh government.

The court was informed that appropriate orders will be solicited from the court to restrain other entities including Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) from demolishing residential buildings (which are not located on amenity plots or on public parks).

In his statement, the Mayor Karachi reiterated the commitment that no buildings used for residential purpose, other than those on public parks and amenity plots, will be demolished by KMC. It was also suggested that residents of houses that built on amenity plots be issued an eviction notice 15 days before the anti-encroachment operation in those areas is held, so that they can make alternative arrangements.

However, the chief justice ordered that authorities should give those who are going to be evicted at least 45 days to move.

A day earlier, the bench had forbidden arbitrary demolition of houses during the ongoing anti encroachment operation.

In their joint framework on relocation of affectees, which listed locations where the government plans to relocate the shops and stalls that were demolished during the drive. The report said that so far, authorities had demolished more than 3,000 shops.

The proposed locations include the Parking Plaza in Lines area, Frere Market, Vegetable section at Ranchore Line, an empty plot opposite Parking Plaza in Lines area, and others.

Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that so far, the authorities have relocated about 515 shops and stalls in different parts of the metropolitan.

According to the report, footpaths, public parks, nullahs and amenity plots have been cleared in several areas including Empress Market, Umar Farooqi Market, Mairaj Market, Jahangir Park Market, Ali Dina Water Course Road Market, Jinnah Market, shops Regal Chowk, shops Akbar Road Market, Shops in Nanakwara Market, Khori Garden,

The court was also informed that the operation will be continued in the Zoological Garden Market and Lea Market where encroachments were built under the mayor’s supervision.

During the hearing, president of Tajir Ittihad, Hakim Shah appeared in the court and submitted an application pleaded to provide alternate shops to the affectees, the CJP expressed his annoyance on the applicant and remarked that the encroachers had occupied the footpath and other government’s lands, how they can be given such benefits. The court refuses the plea.

Moreover, the SC bench which had summoned Owais Muzaffar ‘Tappi’, an associate of former president Asif Zardari accused of illegal occupation of several plots in Shah Latif Town by its residents, was told by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Odho today that Tappi has been abroad for the last three years.

DIG Odho told the bench that Tappi’s mother had been sent a notice in accordance with Supreme Court orders.

He added that a letter had also been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency asking for its help in the matter.