Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer accused the US President of throwing a “temper tantrum” during the meeting in the White House and asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to walk the president back.

Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi engaged in a verbal confrontation with President Trump during the broadcasted meeting in the Oval Office on Tuesday, during which the president said he would take the “mantle” for a partial government shutdown, the Hill reported.

Schumer also called Trump’s remarks “astounding” and accused him of holding the government “hostage” over the border wall and his advisers of keeping him in a “cocoon” of false information.

Trump and Republicans are demanding $5 billion for the border, while Democrats say they cannot agree to give more than $1.3 billion.

Schumer added that Trump should accept the offer because, even if there is a government shutdown, it would only last until Democrats take over the House on Jan. 3 and pass their preferred funding bill. He added that Republicans should “help pull the president back from the brink.”

“Leader McConnell says he doesn’t want a shutdown, but he refuses to engage with the president to tell him what’s transparently obvious to everyone else. There will be no additional money for the wall,” Schumer said.

He added that McConnell has an “obligation” to walk Trump away from a shutdown and accept the offer as it is now.

McConnell, speaking to reporters after the meeting, warned against a partial shutdown of the government.

Trump earlier threatened a partial government shutdown in case a deal isn't reached by December 21, but Democrats have passed a two-week stopgap spending bill in order to avert such a scenario.

In a recent Twitter tirade against the Democrats' reluctance to fund the wall, Trump warned that even if Congress doesn't secure the funding, the US military would still finish the border wall.