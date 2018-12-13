Share:

OKARA - Students of different public schools in their speeches at a seminar said that everyone, whether he was a politician or a common man, was responsible for giving rise to the menace of corruption in society, and it needed collective efforts to be uprooted.

The seminar was held in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day here. It was organised under the auspices of district chapter of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) at Arts Council Hall in the district complex.

The boys and girl students, both in Urdu and English speeches, said that the whole nation and various segments of society had left all their responsibilities, constitutional and legal duties, in the hands of fate and luck. They said that corruption and poverty were interlinked, and the corruption had pushed the country in poverty.

ACE Sahiwal Regional Director Kashif Muhammad Ali admitted that the menace of corruption was yet to be overcome. He said that mere the bribery was defined as corruption whereas there were other forms of corruption i.e. abuse of power, insincerity to work, etc.

The students including Haseebur Rehman, M Salman, Kinza Mushtaq, Nimra Khalid, Zainab Adnan and Fajar Ejaz delivered speeches.

On the occasion, District Council Chairman Malik Ali Abbas Qadir, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khurram Shehzad, ACE Deputy Director Asma Sabir, Chief Executive Officer (Education) Rana Sohail Azhar, Director Colleges M Naveed, and MC Vice Chairman Sheikh Liaqat Ali were also present.

WOMEN ROBBED IN DAYLIGHT

Four women were robbed in broad daylight in a bazaar. The women had drawn Rs150,000 from a bank and were going in the bazaar for shopping.

Near Mehboob Ali Chowk, they were rounded up by four armed dacoits who snatched the amount from them at gunpoint and escaped. A police team, led by Inspector Irfan Alam, reached the site. A case was registered.