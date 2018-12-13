The Senate will meet tomorrow (Friday) to discuss a host of issues ranging from the country’s economic conditions, depreciation in rupee value, Pakistan’s role in Afghan reconciliation and the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.
It is likely that the house would discuss the government’s recent crackdown on Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as well as its decision to register cases against the leadership of religious group on sedition and terrorism charges.
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent interview he gave to a panel of some TV anchors would also come under discussion in the house with regard to his remarks that he only came to know through TV channels about State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to increase exchange rate of
The house will also debate the statement of Indian Foreign Minister
After Indian Foreign Minister’s statement, former chairman Senate and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mian Raza Rabbani last week submitted a calling attention notice with the Senate Secretariat drawing
It is likely that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would give a policy statement in the Senate over her remarks and the government’s decision to open the Kartarpur corridor for