Share:

The Senate will meet tomorrow (Friday) to discuss a host of issues ranging from the country’s economic conditions, depreciation in rupee value, Pakistan’s role in Afghan reconciliation and the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the fresh session of Senate on next Friday at 10:30am in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, says a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat on Friday.

It is likely that the house would discuss the government’s recent crackdown on Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as well as its decision to register cases against the leadership of religious group on sedition and terrorism charges.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent interview he gave to a panel of some TV anchors would also come under discussion in the house with regard to his remarks that he only came to know through TV channels about State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to increase exchange rate of dollar against Pakistani rupee.

The house will also debate the statement of Indian Foreign Minister Shushma Swaraj that opening of Kartarpur corridor is not the way forward for resumption of bilateral dialogue between India and Pakistan.

After Indian Foreign Minister’s statement, former chairman Senate and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Mian Raza Rabbani last week submitted a calling attention notice with the Senate Secretariat drawing attention of the government towards the statement.