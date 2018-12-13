Share:

The 391st urs celebrations of known Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Jamal (R.A) started here on Wednesday. Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan along with Auqaf Department officials laid the floral wreath at the shrine of Sufi saint and inaugurated the celebrations. A large number of faithful were attending the ceremony. They lit the oil lamps and distributed free food on occasion. Special security arrangements were made by the Auqaf Department and Police to avoid any untoward incident.