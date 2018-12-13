Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Wednesday extended transit remand of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif till conclusion of the on-going assembly session.

Accountability court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan passed the orders on an application filed by the jail superintendent for the purpose.

The superintendent had submitted that transit remand of Shehbaz was expiring. He pleaded to the court for extension in the remand.

On Monday, the court had allowed one-day transit remand of Shehbaz to attend the National Assembly session, following NA speaker’s production orders.

The court had sent Shehbaz to jail on Dec 6 on judicial remand denying his further physical remand to the NAB in Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam. Shehbaz was in custody of the NAB since Oct 5 for his alleged involvement in Rs 14 billion Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. Senior bureaucrat Fawad Hassan Fawad, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) former director general Ahad Cheema and others had already been arrested in connection with the housing scam. The NAB had launched an investigation into the scam in November last after receiving a number of complaints in this regard.