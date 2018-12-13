Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Dua Bhutto has said that the sewerage water inundated locality of Ahsanabad in megacity Karachi is an undeniable proof of the performance of the government of Sindh, which does not care about the sufferings of poor masses.

According to details, Ahsanabad, a densely populated locality, depicts the picture of a sewerage pool, as its streets are inundated with gutter water due to the negligence of the rulers and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). Serious diseases are spreading in the locality and people are suffering unnecessarily due to the apathy of KWSB officials.

Taking notice of the complaints of the residents of Ahsanabad, PTI Sindh general secretary Haleem Adil Sheikh not only started work to d-water the area, but also instructed MPA Dua Bhutto to visit the area and supervise work to pump out the gutter water from streets and houses.

Dua Bhutto paid an extensive visit to the locality and meet with the residents, who told her that sewerage water has already entered into their houses. They said filthy sewerage water has also entered the school of the locality, creating serious health problems for students. In some areas residents and students wade though knee-deep gutter water flowing in streets. People going to mosque for prayers also face this trouble.

The residents thanked PTI leadership for starting pumping out of gutter water on self-help basis whereas MPA Dua Bhutto assured the resident that party would continue to get the civic problems of the locality on self-help basis.