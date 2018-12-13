Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) lawmaker Nand Kumar on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly over stoppage of gas supply to CNG stations and captive power plants in the Sindh province for unidentified period and demanded the Sindh government to raise the issue with federal government at earliest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced Tuesday that it was stopping supply of gas to the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector and captive power plants. The SSGC said it was not getting the required pressure and amount of gas for distribution due to a technical fault being experienced at some gas fields.

The resolution was submitted at the provincial assembly secretariat and the mover said that the province produces 70 percent of the gas for the entire country but the gas supply was halted for the province for unidentified period. “The provincial instead of sitting idle should raise the issue with the federal authorities and take practical steps,” he said while talking to media during submitting resolution at the secretariat.

He said that the gas stoppage has created a crisis like situation in the province but the PML-F would not left the masses on the mercy of the government and would raise the issue at all relevant forums.

The transporters on Wednesday also observed strike against unidentified closure of gas and threatened to continue it unless the CNG gas supply is restored in the province.

Moreover, the PML-F lawmaker also submitted an adjournment motion in the provincial assembly over kidnapping of a minority leader Ramesh Kumar from Sukkur City and said that it has created uncertainty in the Hindu community as it has become a routine in the province.

Kumar said that the provincial government has failed to safeguard the minorities in the province despite tall claims of improved law and order situation.

He demanded of the government to immediately take steps for the safe recovery of Ramesh Kumar and safeguard of Hindu community and take practical steps rather than mere claims.