PESHAWAR : Tourism Corporation Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Tech Valley have decided to promote agriculture tourism with an objective to explore economic opportunities and better livelihood for the local communities in the province. o launch the project, TCKP and Tech Valley are planning a study tour on Thursday (today), for the schools to educate them on agri-tourism, particularly kitchen gardening and traditional farming techniques. The stakeholders said that the project will help promote women entrepreneurship, agricultural tourism, kitchen gardening, local farmers market, and study tours to create awareness about agri-tourism among the local communities. They said the initiative will also help enhance public-private cooperation and develop the tourism and hospitality industry in KP and elsewhere in Pakistan. About the unique project, TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Khan said that it would be an excellent opportunity for the KP youth to experience and learn about a lifestyle that was quite different than their own.

He said that agricultural tourism was a worldwide trend, which offered city dwellers a chance to escape noise and air polluted urban areas and suffocative environment and re-discover their rural roots.

He added that agricultural tourism is a relatively new market for the tourists and entrepreneurs. The official said that agri-tourism is becoming an important activity to develop opportunities as more population has moved to cities and have lost their connection to the areas where agriculture prevails.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tech Valley Umar Farooq said the agri-tourism includes a set of economic and social activities that occur and link travel with the products, services and experiences of agriculture lands. He said that these youngsters can observe the local cultures, traditions, hospitality and start thinking about the future business opportunities as well.

Dr Farrukh Siyar, Director National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute, Shinkiari, Mansehra, said that they will facilitate students and visitors in many ways.

It would help in making complete visit and business plans and provide guides so that the tourists could have maximum awareness about the agricultural activities and business opportunities.