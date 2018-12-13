Share:

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Academy for Rural Development (PARD) Peshawar will organise a three-day farmers’ convention from December 18. The event will be attended by more than 150 farmers from all over the country, which will be held on the PARD’s campus. Agriculturists, scientists, public representatives and resource persons will discuss the problems being faced by farmers. Moreover, the convention will also help in

educating farmers about latest technologies related to the field of agriculture. –Staff Reporter

Besides, experts will also shed light on different related topics including future challenges and food security in Pakistan, water management for agriculture development, and potential impact of climate changes on agriculture in Pakistan.

