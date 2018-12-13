Share:

Three workers of a restaurant were wounded seriously when a gas cylinder exploded inside the kitchen in DHA on Wednesday morning. Rescue workers said the injured Ramazan, Akram and Shahbaz were shifted to hospital with burns. The condition of the victims was said to be out of danger. Meanwhile, at least 10 people including two children were injured when a tractor-trolley smashed into a motorcycle-rickshaw in Badami Bagh. Rescue workers said the injured were shifted to Mayo hospital on ambulances. The police were investigating the incident.