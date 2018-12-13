Share:

MOSCOW - UK Prime Minister Theresa May will pass Wednesday's vote of no confidence in her leadership with sufficient backing from Tory members of parliament, members of the House of Lords told Sputnik.

May will face a vote of confidence on Wednesday night after the 15-percent threshold necessary for the ballot has been exceeded amid the delay on the Brexit deal vote, according to a statement of Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative Private Members' Committee.

"Mrs. May will win the vote of No Confidence as some 160 Tory MPs have paid jobs on her recommendation i.e. Gov’t Ministers; Trade Envoys; and Tory Party Officers. The only question is how many will not vote for her!" John David Taylor, the Lord Kilclooney, a crossbench member of the House of Lords, said.

After the vote, the United Kingdom will continue to suffer from the same problems with the European Union as it has since the referendum on the withdrawal in 2016, Lord Kilclooney underlined.

"The PM will probably win the confidence vote but needs no more than 100 votes against her to be sure of staying in office," Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative upper house member, said.

May will lose her position if 158 out of 315 Conservative lawmakers vote against her.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win Wednesday's vote of no confidence as she has been backed by a total of 160 Tory members, thus reaching the required number of votes to secure her term, media reported on Wednesday.

May will face a vote of confidence in her leadership on Wednesday night after the 15-percent threshold necessary for the ballot has been exceeded amid the delay on the Brexit deal vote, according to a statement of Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative Private Members' Committee. The prime minister will lose her position if 158 out of 315 Conservative lawmakers vote against her.

A tally by the Sky News broadcaster has indicated that 160 members of the Conservative Party have publicly pledged to vote for keeping May as a leader.

The prime minister has been backed by many high-ranking members of her cabinet, including Environment Secretary Michael Gove, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, among others, according to the broadcaster.