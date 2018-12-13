Share:

WASHINGTON - The US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group carried out 250 strikes in Syria and one in Iraq last week, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Wednesday.

“Between Dec. 2 and Dec. 8, CJTF-OIR conducted 251 strikes consisting of 494 engagements in Syria and Iraq,” the release said.

In Syria, all the airstrikes were launched near Hajin, and destroyed multiple fighting positions, staging areas, command and control nodes, supply routes, vehicles and financial facilities, as well as logistics facilities, and heavy and engineering equipment. In Iraq, one airstrike was conducted on December 3 near Sulayman Bek, and destroyed two buildings and damaged another. The coalition also announced several previously unreported airstrikes.

On November 3 near Syria’s Hajin, the coalition conducted a strike that destroyed one fighting position, the release said. Another strike carried out by the coalition on October 4 near Hajin destroyed two fighting positions, it added. The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The coalition’s operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.