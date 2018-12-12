Share:

Rawalpindi-Medical Superintendent (MS) Holy Family Hospital Dr Muhammad Shahzad Wednesday said that in order to improve health delivery system, all the vacant posts of doctors in the Allied hospitals of the city are being filled on an urgent basis.

Dr Shahzad told APP,that around 70 to 80 posts of specialists doctors were vacant in the allied hospitals including Holy Family, Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarter hospital and to overcome the shortage of doctors the provincial government had formed a special selection board and assigned the task to fulfill the posts on merit.

He said that highly qualified specialists including Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant professors surgeons are being interviewed for the last three days and their final list would be displayed within a week. He said that the consultants to be appointed shortly would be offered an attractive salary package.