Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confirmed detection of four polio cases from Lakki Marwat and Tank districts of the province, raising the total count of polio cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 72 and 98 in Pakistan.

According to details, National Institute of Health (NIH) laboratory has isolated wild polio virus from stool samples of a three-month-old boy and 11-month-old girl of Tehsil Sarai Naurang, 11-month-old girl from Deratang Union Council of District Lakki Marwat, and 12-month-old female child from Union Council Waraspoon of Tehsil Tank.

According to the parents of affected children in Lakki Marwat, none of them had been administered an essential immunisation or polio vaccine in recent months.

However, a child from tank had three doses of routine immunisation, but no IPV.

Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit, in his comments on new polio cases, said that it was alarming that virus is continuously affecting and paralysing unimmunised children in the southern districts especially in Bannu Division.

He appealed to parents that there is no cure for polio once the child is paralysed, and advised to take the child to nearest health centre for essential/routine immunisation and anti-polio vaccination during every campaign.

The EOC coordinator said that every child has the right to have healthy and productive life and parents should not listen to propagandas and vaccinate their children in every campaign.

He said that OPV is the safest vaccine without any reported risks, adding that billions of doses of OPV have been administered to children globally including all Muslim countries which have helped in eradication of poliovirus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Jehangir Azam Wazir Thursday warned that there would be zero tolerance for any negligence in upcoming polio vaccination campaign and directed Health Department to administer vaccine to each and every vulnerable child.

Addressing a sensitization workshop at DHQ complex in Lakki Marwat, the Deputy Commissioner said that being frontline workers, the area incharge officers and UPEC chairmen should come forward to save children from crippling polio disease.