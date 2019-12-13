Share:

LAHORE - Baghbanpura Greeners Club beat Young Mughalpura Gymkhana by one wicket to enter the second round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament here at LCCA Ground. Put into bat first, Young Mughalpura Gymkhana scored 219 for the loss of 8 wickets in 40 overs. Ammad Khan struck 78, Ibrar Ijaz 59, Faizan Tahir 30 and Nabeel Saduqi 29. For Baghbanpura Greeners, Ahmad Shafiq grabbed 4-54, M Taqi 3-36 and M Perveez got one wicket. In reply, Baghbanpura Greeners achieved the target in 39th over for loss of 9 wickets. Ahmad Shafiq cracked 57, Saim Ayaz 47, Zainul Husnain 25 and Haseeb Younis 20. For Mughalpura Gym, Ahmad Nawaz bagged 3-48, Hamza Shafiq 2-21 and M Rameez 2-40. Ahmad Shafiq of Baghbanpura Greeners emerged as man of the match for his brilliant all-round performance. National Sales Manager OTC Abdullah Hassan Farooq gave away man of the match award to Ahmad.