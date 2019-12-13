Share:

Lahore - MPA Sadia Sohail Rana chaired a meeting of Artist Support Fund at Alhamra Art Centre. The meeting took up financial aid for artists. Sadia Sohail Rana said that the government appreciates the role of the artist; and taking concrete steps for the promotion of art and artists. She further said that, merit and transparency are being ensured at all stages; the safest and fastest means of transferring aid will be adopted.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the scrutiny of applications under the Artist Support Fund is in the final stages. Director General PILAC MS. Saman Rai said that, this program will help to promote the arts, and cultural activities. During the meeting different cases of financial assistance for the deserving artist were reviewed. Heads and representatives of Information and Culture Department attended the meeting and apprised the audience of valuable feedback. ۔