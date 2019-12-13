Share:

LAHORE (PR) The audit profession is still at the very early stages of introducing artificial intelligence, but should guard against full implementation, reveals ACCA and CA ANZ’s Audit and Technology report. A survey of ACCA members and affiliates about their understanding of terms such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), data analytics and robotic process automation (RPA), revealed technology’s ability to renew processes that improve audit quality and increase efficiency. The report reveals how technology is also a catalyst that will help shift the focus of the audit process from a retrospective view to one which is prospective. It also assesses the technologies having most impact on the audit profession as we know it today.