LAHORE (PR) Berger Paints organised its 13th Inter departmental cricket tournament on December 7, 2019 at Model Town Whites Cage Cricket Club – E Block, Model Town, Lahore. It was day & night event and all the departments participated in the event and showed great interest. After the series of matches, final was played between Production and MIS, Purchase & Supply chain department. Production department won the tournament after an exciting & thrilling match.