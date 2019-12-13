Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to take at least three senior officers on deputation for the posts of director generals to end ongoing scarcity of senior officers in civic body.

At present, the posts of the DG Human Resource Development, DG Admin, DG HRD and DG Audit and Accounts are lying vacant while there is no Member Admin, Member Estate and Member Finance in Capital Development Authority.

The posts of the members went vacant after the repatriation of Member Estate Khushal Khan and Member Finance Dr. Fahad Aziz to their parent departments while the post of DGs have become vacant due to the retirement of Director General Finance Fazal-e-Mabood, DG Law Najma Azhar and DG Admin Nadeem Akbar Malik.

Now, the federal government has already placed a grade 20 officer of audit and accounts group Rana Shakeel Asghar at the disposal of Capital Development Authority on Wednesday for his further appointment in the authority.

He was serving at Lahore in Pakistan Railways and sources informed that he would be appointed as DG Audit and Accounts in CDA and it is most likely that he would also be assigned the look after charge of Member Finance.

The names of two other bureaucrats have also been finalised for their appointment in Capital Development Authority however the notification in this regard has yet to be issued by the Establishment Division.

The officers include a grade 19 officer of Pakistan Custom Services Naveed Ilahi and a grade 19 officer of In Land Revenue Services Qasier Ashraf to fill the posts of DG Admin and DG Estate.

It is most likely that the same officers would be given the look after charge of the day to day affairs of the post of Member Admin and Member Estate. Capital Development Authority is facing shortage of officers in top most grades and mostly it is because of delay in the promotions of its own officers.

Presently, there is only a single grade 20 officer Riaz Ahmed Randawa, who is working as Director General Law.

The internal rifts of Capital Development Authority officers always provide a base for deputation officers to rule the civic authority.

There are no promotions in grade 19 from last many years and only four regular grade 19 officers are working in Capital Development Authority but their status is also disputed as their promotion orders were withdrawn by the competent authority after issuance.

However, these officers are working in grade 19 due to a stay order granted by the Islamabad High Court.

These officers include Director Law Naeem Akbar Dar, Director Public Relations Syed Safdar Shah, Director Estate Khizer Hayat Satti and Director Labour Relations Roshan Khan.

All other directors in Capital Development Authority are having grade 18 but they are working on look after charges on adhoc bases.