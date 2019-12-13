Share:

SIRRI - A 37-year-old civilian was injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian forces at LOC in Khoi Ratta Sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Indian forces while targeting border areas of Khoi Ratta Sector including Sirri, Chattar, Bhains Gala, Jajot Bahadur and Jagga Lapal opened unprovoked firing on civilian population as a result Basharat Mehmood sustained serious injuries. The injured was rushed to the nearby tehsil headquarters hospital for medical treatment. Pak Army soldiers while giving a befitting reply to Indian forces targeted various Indian posts.